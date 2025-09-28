La compensación de Ingeniero de Software in United States en NICE varía desde $92.3K por year para Software Engineer hasta $218K por year para Lead Software Engineer. El paquete de compensación year mediano in United States totaliza $128K. Ver el desglose de salario base, acciones y bonos para los paquetes de compensación total de NICE. Última actualización: 9/28/2025
Nombre del Nivel
Total
Base
Acciones
Bono
Associate Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Software Engineer
$92.3K
$88.5K
$0
$3.8K
Senior Software Engineer
$140K
$130K
$5K
$5K
Lead Software Engineer
$218K
$170K
$35K
$12.5K
Empresa
Nombre del Nivel
Años de Experiencia
Compensación Total
|No se encontraron salarios
