Directorio de empresas
NICE
¿Trabajas aquí? Reclama tu empresa
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salarios
  • Ingeniero de Software

  • Todos los Salarios de Ingeniero de Software

NICE Ingeniero de Software Salarios

La compensación de Ingeniero de Software in United States en NICE varía desde $92.3K por year para Software Engineer hasta $218K por year para Lead Software Engineer. El paquete de compensación year mediano in United States totaliza $128K. Ver el desglose de salario base, acciones y bonos para los paquetes de compensación total de NICE. Última actualización: 9/28/2025

Promedio Compensación Por Nivel
Agregar CompComparar Niveles
Nombre del Nivel
Total
Base
Acciones
Bono
Associate Software Engineer
(Nivel Inicial)
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Software Engineer
$92.3K
$88.5K
$0
$3.8K
Senior Software Engineer
$140K
$130K
$5K
$5K
Lead Software Engineer
$218K
$170K
$35K
$12.5K
Ver 1 Más Niveles
Agregar CompComparar Niveles

$160K

Que Te Paguen Lo Justo, No Te Estafen

Hemos negociado miles de ofertas y regularmente logramos aumentos de $30K+ (a veces $300K+). Negocia tu salario o tu currículum revisado por verdaderos expertos - reclutadores que lo hacen a diario.

Últimas Contribuciones de Salarios
AgregarAgregar CompAgregar Compensación

Empresa

Ubicación | Fecha

Nombre del Nivel

Etiqueta

Años de Experiencia

Total / En la Empresa

Compensación Total

Base | Acciones (año) | Bono
No se encontraron salarios
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Exportar DatosVer Empleos Disponibles
Salarios de Pasantías

Contribuir
¿Cuáles son los niveles de carrera en NICE?

Recibe Salarios Verificados en tu Bandeja de Entrada

Suscríbete a Ingeniero de Software ofertas verificadas.Recibirás el desglose de los detalles de compensación por correo electrónico. Saber Más

Este sitio está protegido por reCAPTCHA y se aplican la Política de Privacidad y los Términos de Servicio de Google.

Títulos Incluidos

Enviar Nuevo Título

Ingeniero de Software Full-Stack

Preguntas Frecuentes

El paquete salarial más alto reportado para un Ingeniero de Software en NICE in United States tiene una compensación total anual de $217,500. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier compensación potencial en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual promedio reportada en NICE para el puesto de Ingeniero de Software in United States es $125,000.

Empleos destacados

    No se encontraron empleos destacados para NICE

Empresas relacionadas

  • CSG
  • CDK Global
  • Cognizant
  • Rackspace
  • ADP
  • Ver todas las empresas ➜

Otros recursos