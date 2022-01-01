Directorio de Empresas
Natera Salarios

El rango salarial de Natera oscila entre $80,400 en compensación total anual para un Analista de Negocios en el extremo inferior y $314,420 para un Analista de Ciberseguridad en el extremo superior. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de Natera. Última actualización: 7/27/2025

$160K

Ingeniero de Software
Median $186K

Ingeniero de Software Backend

Ingeniero de Software Full-Stack

Ingeniero de Software de Garantía de Calidad (QA)

Gerente de Producto
Median $190K
Científico de Datos
Median $130K

Informática de la Salud

Gerente de Ingeniería de Software
Median $313K
Analista de Negocios
$80.4K
Analista de Datos
$93K
Analista Financiero
$310K
Marketing
$189K
Analista de Ciberseguridad
$314K
Preguntas Frecuentes

El rol con mayor salario reportado en Natera es Analista de Ciberseguridad at the Common Range Average level con una compensación total anual de $314,420. Esto incluye el salario base, así como cualquier compensación de acciones potencial y bonificaciones.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en Natera es $188,940.

Otros Recursos