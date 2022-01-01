Directorio de Empresas
Morgan Stanley
Morgan Stanley Salarios

El rango salarial de Morgan Stanley oscila entre $22,432 en compensación total anual para un Ingeniero de Software en el extremo inferior y $399,990 para un Ingeniero de Hardware en el extremo superior. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de Morgan Stanley. Última actualización: 7/25/2025

$160K

Ingeniero de Software
L3 $22.4K
L4 $33.4K
L5 $60.8K

Ingeniero de Software Backend

Ingeniero de Software Full-Stack

Ingeniero de Software de Garantía de Calidad (QA)

Ingeniero de Datos

Analista de Negocios
L3 $99K
L4 $118K
L5 $184K
Banquero de Inversión
Analyst $140K
Associate $246K
Vice President $330K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Científico de Datos
L3 $131K
L4 $159K
L5 $253K

Investigador Cuantitativo

Gerente de Producto
L3 $177K
L4 $131K
L5 $197K
L6 $353K
Analista Financiero
L3 $104K
L4 $125K
L5 $245K
Gerente de Ingeniería de Software
L3 $29.6K
L4 $37.3K
L5 $71.3K
L6 $100K
Tecnólogo de Información (TI)
Median $135K
Gerente de Proyecto
Median $135K
Contador
Median $115K
Recursos Humanos
Median $160K
Legal
Median $187K
Marketing
Median $120K
Arquitecto de Soluciones
Median $94.1K

Arquitecto de Datos

Asistente Administrativo
$99.5K
Operaciones de Negocios
$91.5K
Gerente de Operaciones de Negocios
$296K
Desarrollo de Negocios
$92.5K
Servicio al Cliente
$50.1K
Éxito del Cliente
$49.2K
Analista de Datos
$58.6K
Ingeniero de Hardware
$400K
Consultor de Gestión
$60.3K
Operaciones de Marketing
$63.5K
Gerente de Diseño de Productos
$129K
Gerente de Programa
$196K
Reclutador
$161K
Asuntos Regulatorios
$149K
Ventas
$151K
Analista de Ciberseguridad
$79.6K
Gerente de Programa Técnico
$125K
Investigador de Experiencia de Usuario
$99.5K
Capitalista de Riesgo
$121K

Asociado

Analista

Preguntas Frecuentes

El rol con mayor salario reportado en Morgan Stanley es Ingeniero de Hardware at the Common Range Average level con una compensación total anual de $399,990. Esto incluye el salario base, así como cualquier compensación de acciones potencial y bonificaciones.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en Morgan Stanley es $124,833.

Otros Recursos