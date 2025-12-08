Directorio de empresas
Milliman
Milliman Científico de Datos Salarios

El paquete de compensación mediano de Científico de Datos in United States en Milliman totaliza $109K por year. Ver el desglose de salario base, acciones y bonos para los paquetes de compensación total de Milliman. Última actualización: 12/8/2025

Paquete Mediano
company icon
Milliman
Data Scientist
San Francisco, CA
Total por año
$109K
Nivel
-
Salario base
$89K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bono
$20K
Años en la empresa
2 Años
Años de exp.
2 Años
¿Cuáles son los niveles de carrera en Milliman?
Últimas Contribuciones de Salarios
Empresa

Ubicación | Fecha

Nombre del Nivel

Etiqueta

Años de Experiencia

Total / En la Empresa

Compensación Total

Base | Acciones (año) | Bono
No se encontraron salarios
Títulos Incluidos

Informática de la Salud

Preguntas Frecuentes

El paquete salarial más alto reportado para un Científico de Datos en Milliman in United States tiene una compensación total anual de $190,000. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier compensación potencial en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual promedio reportada en Milliman para el puesto de Científico de Datos in United States es $97,400.

Otros recursos

