Meituan
  • Salarios
  • Gerente de Producto

  • Todos los Salarios de Gerente de Producto

Meituan Gerente de Producto Salarios

El paquete de compensación mediano de Gerente de Producto in China en Meituan totaliza CN¥495K por year. Ver el desglose de salario base, acciones y bonos para los paquetes de compensación total de Meituan. Última actualización: 12/7/2025

Paquete Mediano
company icon
Meituan
Product Manager
Shanghai, SH, China
Total por año
$69.4K
Nivel
L7
Salario base
$48.3K
Stock (/yr)
$6.9K
Bono
$14.1K
Años en la empresa
4 Años
Años de exp.
4 Años
¿Cuáles son los niveles de carrera en Meituan?
Preguntas Frecuentes

El paquete salarial más alto reportado para un Gerente de Producto en Meituan in China tiene una compensación total anual de CN¥1,508,606. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier compensación potencial en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual promedio reportada en Meituan para el puesto de Gerente de Producto in China es CN¥521,451.

Otros recursos

