Directorio de empresas
LiveXLive
¿Trabajas aquí? Reclama tu empresa
Principales Insights
  • Comparte algo único sobre LiveXLive que pueda ser útil para otros (ej. consejos de entrevistas, cómo elegir equipos, cultura única, etc).
    • Acerca de

    LiveOne, Inc. is a digital media company that acquires, distributes, and monetizes live music, Internet radio, podcasting/vodcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, PodcastOne, and Slacker, and produces original music-related content. The company also streams live music events, provides digital Internet radio and music services, and offers ancillary products and services. It develops, manufactures, and distributes personalized merchandise and gifts and offers the LiveOne App, which provides access to live events, audio streams, original episodic content, podcasts, vodcasts, video on demand, real-time livestreams, and social sharing of content.

    http://www.livexlive.com
    Sitio web
    2009
    Año de fundación
    184
    # de empleados
    $100M-$250M
    Ingresos estimados
    Sede principal

    Recibe Salarios Verificados en tu Bandeja de Entrada

    Suscríbete a ofertas verificadas.Recibirás el desglose de los detalles de compensación por correo electrónico. Saber Más

    Este sitio está protegido por reCAPTCHA y se aplican la Política de Privacidad y los Términos de Servicio de Google.

    Empleos destacados

      No se encontraron empleos destacados para LiveXLive

    Empresas relacionadas

    • Databricks
    • LinkedIn
    • Google
    • Dropbox
    • Square
    • Ver todas las empresas ➜

    Otros recursos