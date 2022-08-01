Directorio de Empresas
LiveControl
¿Trabajas aquí? Reclamar tu Empresa
Mejores Perspectivas
  • Contribuye algo único sobre LiveControl que pueda ser útil para otros (ej. consejos de entrevista, elegir equipos, cultura única, etc.).
    • Acerca de

    LiveControl is your video production crew... except completely remote. We're solving the video production headache (a huge problem for creators and organizations) by making it simple and on-demand. Our clients install our 4k multi-camera setup into their venue, and our team of remote videographers, pan, tilt, zoom, and mix the cameras to produce amazing live streaming video...entirely in the cloud. Live streaming video has now become table stakes for music venues, comedy clubs, content creators, and even churches and funeral homes.

    http://livecontrol.io
    Sitio Web
    2018
    Año de Fundación
    45
    # de Empleados
    $1M-$10M
    Ingresos Estimados
    Sede

    Recibe Salarios Verificados en tu Bandeja de Entrada

    Suscríbete a ofertas verificadas.Recibirás el desglose de los detalles de compensación por correo electrónico. Aprende Más

    Este sitio está protegido por reCAPTCHA y se aplican la Política de Privacidad y los Términos de Servicio apply.

    Empleos Destacados

      No se encontraron empleos destacados para LiveControl

    Empresas Relacionadas

    • Amazon
    • Flipkart
    • Spotify
    • LinkedIn
    • Netflix
    • Ver todas las empresas ➜

    Otros Recursos