Live Nation Entertainment Salarios

El rango salarial de Live Nation Entertainment oscila entre $60,388 en compensación total anual para un Analista Financiero en el extremo inferior y $181,090 para un Gerente de Producto en el extremo superior. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de Live Nation Entertainment. Última actualización: 7/31/2025

$160K

Marketing
Median $80K
Contador
$84.6K
Analista de Datos
$96.5K

Analista Financiero
$60.4K
Diseñador de Productos
$121K
Gerente de Producto
$181K
Ingeniero de Software
$153K
Gerente de Ingeniería de Software
$179K
Preguntas Frecuentes

El rol con mayor salario reportado en Live Nation Entertainment es Gerente de Producto at the Common Range Average level con una compensación total anual de $181,090. Esto incluye el salario base, así como cualquier compensación de acciones potencial y bonificaciones.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en Live Nation Entertainment es $108,540.

