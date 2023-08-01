Directorio de Empresas
LINE Salarios

El rango salarial de LINE oscila entre $19,962 en compensación total anual para un Redactor Publicitario en el extremo inferior y $73,376 para un Científico de Datos en el extremo superior. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de LINE. Última actualización: 7/26/2025

$160K

Ingeniero de Software
L1 $41K
L2 $55.2K
L3 $61.3K
L4 $71.4K
Analista de Negocios
$59.6K
Redactor Publicitario
$20K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Científico de Datos
$73.4K
Marketing
$25.1K
Diseñador de Productos
$42K
Gerente de Producto
$64K
Gerente de Programa
$35.8K
Gerente de Ingeniería de Software
$63.9K
Preguntas Frecuentes

The highest paying role reported at LINE is Científico de Datos at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $73,376. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at LINE is $57,385.

Otros Recursos