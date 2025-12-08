Directorio de empresas
Let's Highlight
Let's Highlight Ingeniero de Software Salarios

La compensación total promedio de Ingeniero de Software in United States en Let's Highlight varía desde $90.2K hasta $129K por year. Ver el desglose de salario base, acciones y bonos para los paquetes de compensación total de Let's Highlight. Última actualización: 12/8/2025

Compensación Total Promedio

$103K - $121K
United States
$90.2K$103K$121K$129K
El paquete salarial más alto reportado para un Ingeniero de Software en Let's Highlight in United States tiene una compensación total anual de $128,700. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier compensación potencial en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual promedio reportada en Let's Highlight para el puesto de Ingeniero de Software in United States es $90,200.

