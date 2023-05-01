Directorio de empresas
LaserAway
¿Trabajas aquí? Reclama tu empresa
Principales Insights
  • Comparte algo único sobre LaserAway que pueda ser útil para otros (ej. consejos de entrevistas, cómo elegir equipos, cultura única, etc).
    • Acerca de

    LaserAway is a leading aesthetic dermatology company with over 100 locations across the US. They specialize in Laser Hair Removal, Skin Rejuvenation, Body Contouring, and Injectables. Their clinics are supervised by board-certified dermatologists, and their treatments are implemented by registered nurses, nurse practitioners, and physician associates. LaserAway offers competitive pay, growth potential, flexible schedules, complimentary and discounted treatments, continued trainings, and a fun, high-energy culture.

    laseraway.com
    Sitio web
    2006
    Año de fundación
    3,001
    # de empleados
    $500M-$1B
    Ingresos estimados
    Sede principal

    Recibe Salarios Verificados en tu Bandeja de Entrada

    Suscríbete a ofertas verificadas.Recibirás el desglose de los detalles de compensación por correo electrónico. Saber Más

    Este sitio está protegido por reCAPTCHA y se aplican la Política de Privacidad y los Términos de Servicio de Google.

    Empleos destacados

      No se encontraron empleos destacados para LaserAway

    Empresas relacionadas

    • Pinterest
    • Google
    • Intuit
    • Stripe
    • Roblox
    • Ver todas las empresas ➜

    Otros recursos