Kubrick Group
Kubrick Group Salarios

El rango salarial de Kubrick Group oscila entre $41,583 en compensación total anual para un Ingeniero de Software en el extremo inferior y $134,838 para un Escritor Técnico en el extremo superior. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de Kubrick Group. Última actualización: 7/26/2025

$160K

Ingeniero de Software
Median $41.6K

Ingeniero de Datos

Científico de Datos
$67.8K
Diseñador Gráfico
$82.9K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

47 21
47 21
Arquitecto de Soluciones
$58.4K
Escritor Técnico
$135K
Preguntas Frecuentes

El rol con mayor salario reportado en Kubrick Group es Escritor Técnico at the Common Range Average level con una compensación total anual de $134,838. Esto incluye el salario base, así como cualquier compensación de acciones potencial y bonificaciones.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en Kubrick Group es $67,795.

Otros Recursos