KKCompany Salarios

El rango salarial de KKCompany oscila entre $36,568 en compensación total anual para un Gerente de Proyecto en el extremo inferior y $83,465 para un Gerente de Ingeniería de Software en el extremo superior. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de KKCompany. Última actualización: 8/23/2025

$160K

Ingeniero de Software
Median $54K
Gerente de Proyecto
$36.6K
Gerente de Ingeniería de Software
$83.5K

Preguntas Frecuentes

El rol con mayor salario reportado en KKCompany es Gerente de Ingeniería de Software at the Common Range Average level con una compensación total anual de $83,465. Esto incluye el salario base, así como cualquier compensación de acciones potencial y bonificaciones.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en KKCompany es $53,992.

