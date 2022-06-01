Directorio de empresas
KBI Biopharma
¿Trabajas aquí? Reclama tu empresa
Principales Insights
  • Comparte algo único sobre KBI Biopharma que pueda ser útil para otros (ej. consejos de entrevistas, cómo elegir equipos, cultura única, etc).
    • Acerca de

    KBI Biopharma is an award-winning biopharmaceutical contract services organization providing fully-integrated, accelerated drug development and biomanufacturing services to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies globally.With each of our 500+ client partners, we have worked closely to personalize and rapidly accelerate their drug development programs. Built upon a foundation of world-class analytical capabilities, we deliver efficient process development and clinical and commercial cGMP manufacturing services for mammalian, microbial, and cell therapy programs.KBI is proud to be a JSR Life Sciences Company.

    http://kbibiopharma.com
    Sitio web
    1996
    Año de fundación
    1,280
    # de empleados
    $250M-$500M
    Ingresos estimados
    Sede principal

    Recibe Salarios Verificados en tu Bandeja de Entrada

    Suscríbete a ofertas verificadas.Recibirás el desglose de los detalles de compensación por correo electrónico. Saber Más

    Este sitio está protegido por reCAPTCHA y se aplican la Política de Privacidad y los Términos de Servicio de Google.

    Empleos destacados

      No se encontraron empleos destacados para KBI Biopharma

    Empresas relacionadas

    • Square
    • Stripe
    • PayPal
    • SoFi
    • Spotify
    • Ver todas las empresas ➜

    Otros recursos