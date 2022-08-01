Directorio de empresas
Jumbo Interactive
Jumbo Interactive Salarios

El salario de Jumbo Interactive varía desde $70,794 en compensación total por año para un Ingeniero de Software en el nivel más bajo hasta $96,938 para un Gerente de Ingeniería de Software en el nivel más alto. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de Jumbo Interactive. Última actualización: 9/7/2025

$160K

Analista de Negocios
$78.3K
Gerente de Productos
$90.9K
Ingeniero de Software
$70.8K

Gerente de Ingeniería de Software
$96.9K
Preguntas Frecuentes

El puesto con mayor salario reportado en Jumbo Interactive es Gerente de Ingeniería de Software at the Common Range Average level con una compensación total anual de $96,938. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier posible compensación en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en Jumbo Interactive es $84,621.

