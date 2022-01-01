Directorio de empresas
Joby Aviation
Joby Aviation Salarios

El salario de Joby Aviation varía desde $109,450 en compensación total por año para un Reclutador en el nivel más bajo hasta $308,450 para un Gerente de Programa en el nivel más alto. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de Joby Aviation. Última actualización: 11/26/2025

Ingeniero de Software
Median $175K

Ingeniero de Software de Aseguramiento de Calidad (QA)

Ingeniero Mecánico
Median $175K
Ingeniero de Hardware
Median $155K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Ingeniero Aeroespacial
$298K
Científico de Datos
$220K
Ingeniero Eléctrico
$127K
Marketing
$255K
Médico
$131K
Diseñador de Producto
$199K
Gerente de Programa
$308K
Reclutador
$109K
Analista de Ciberseguridad
$109K
Gerente de Programa Técnico
$152K
Preguntas Frecuentes

El puesto con mayor remuneración reportado en Joby Aviation es Gerente de Programa at the Common Range Average level con una compensación total anual de $308,450. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier compensación potencial en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual promedio reportada en Joby Aviation es $175,000.

