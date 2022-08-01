Directorio de Empresas
January Technologies
¿Trabajas aquí? Reclamar tu Empresa

January Technologies Salarios

El rango salarial de January Technologies oscila entre $142,000 en compensación total anual para un Ingeniero de Software en el extremo inferior y $310,545 para un Gerente de Ingeniería de Software en el extremo superior. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de January Technologies. Última actualización: 7/25/2025

$160K

Sé Pagado, No Manipulado

Hemos negociado miles de ofertas y regularmente logramos aumentos de más de $30K (a veces más de $300K).Haz que tu salario sea negociado o tu currículum sea revisado por los verdaderos expertos: reclutadores que lo hacen a diario.

Ingeniero de Software
Median $142K
Recursos Humanos
$242K
Operaciones de Personal
$281K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

47 21
47 21
Gerente de Ingeniería de Software
$311K
¿Falta tu puesto?

Busca todos los salarios en nuestra página de compensación o agrega tu salario para ayudar a desbloquear la página.


Preguntas Frecuentes

El rol con mayor salario reportado en January Technologies es Gerente de Ingeniería de Software at the Common Range Average level con una compensación total anual de $310,545. Esto incluye el salario base, así como cualquier compensación de acciones potencial y bonificaciones.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en January Technologies es $261,803.

Empleos Destacados

    No se encontraron empleos destacados para January Technologies

Empresas Relacionadas

  • Tesla
  • Spotify
  • LinkedIn
  • Google
  • Lyft
  • Ver todas las empresas ➜

Otros Recursos