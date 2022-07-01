Directorio de Empresas
Jama Software Salarios

El rango salarial de Jama Software oscila entre $8,524 en compensación total anual para un Ingeniero de Software in India en el extremo inferior y $239,190 para un Marketing in United States en el extremo superior. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de Jama Software. Última actualización: 7/25/2025

$160K

Diseñador Gráfico
$80.4K
Marketing
$239K
Ingeniero de Software
$8.5K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Preguntas Frecuentes

El rol con mayor salario reportado en Jama Software es Marketing at the Common Range Average level con una compensación total anual de $239,190. Esto incluye el salario base, así como cualquier compensación de acciones potencial y bonificaciones.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en Jama Software es $80,400.

