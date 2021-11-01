Directorio de empresas
Intelligent Medical Objects
Intelligent Medical Objects Salarios

El salario de Intelligent Medical Objects varía desde $82,159 en compensación total por año para un Analista de Negocio en el nivel más bajo hasta $304,470 para un Gerente de Diseño de Producto en el nivel más alto. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de Intelligent Medical Objects. Última actualización: 11/25/2025

Ingeniero de Software
Median $98K
Analista de Negocio
$82.2K
Científico de Datos
$140K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

67 30
67 30
Gerente de Diseño de Producto
$304K
Gerente de Producto
$180K
Preguntas Frecuentes

El puesto con mayor remuneración reportado en Intelligent Medical Objects es Gerente de Diseño de Producto at the Common Range Average level con una compensación total anual de $304,470. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier compensación potencial en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual promedio reportada en Intelligent Medical Objects es $140,140.

