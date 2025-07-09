Directorio de Empresas
Intellias
Intellias Salarios

El rango salarial de Intellias oscila entre $15,288 en compensación total anual para un Marketing en el extremo inferior y $95,574 para un Gerente de Ingeniería de Software en el extremo superior. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de Intellias. Última actualización: 8/10/2025

$160K

Ingeniero de Software
Median $60K

Ingeniero de Software Backend

Analista de Negocios
$65.8K
Analista de Datos
$35K

Ingeniero de Hardware
$63.6K
Tecnólogo de Información (TI)
$77.6K
Marketing
$15.3K
Gerente de Proyecto
$46.8K
Gerente de Ingeniería de Software
$95.6K
Arquitecto de Soluciones
$82.3K
Gerente de Programa Técnico
$67.3K
Preguntas Frecuentes

El rol con mayor salario reportado en Intellias es Gerente de Ingeniería de Software at the Common Range Average level con una compensación total anual de $95,574. Esto incluye el salario base, así como cualquier compensación de acciones potencial y bonificaciones.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en Intellias es $64,683.

