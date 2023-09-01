Intellect Design Arena Salarios

Directorio de empresas
Intellect Design Arena
El salario de Intellect Design Arena varía desde $8,476 en compensación total por año para un Redactor Técnico en el nivel más bajo hasta $38,311 para un Científico de Datos en el nivel más alto.

Ingeniero de Software
Median $9.2K
Científico de Datos
Median $38.3K
Marketing
$20.4K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Gerente de Producto
$36.1K
Redactor Técnico
$8.5K
Preguntas Frecuentes

El puesto con mayor remuneración reportado en Intellect Design Arena es Científico de Datos con una compensación total anual de $38,311. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier compensación potencial en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual promedio reportada en Intellect Design Arena es $20,422.

