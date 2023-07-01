Directorio de empresas
Integrative Health Centers
¿Trabajas aquí? Reclama tu empresa
Principales Insights
  • Comparte algo único sobre Integrative Health Centers que pueda ser útil para otros (ej. consejos de entrevistas, cómo elegir equipos, cultura única, etc).
    • Acerca de

    Integrative Health Centers (IHC) offers comprehensive psychiatry, behavioral health, and addiction medicine services to address barriers to quality care. They use a combination of in-person and telemedicine patient encounters through partnerships. Partner sites can integrate IHC's specialties into their clinic operations using IHC's telehealth platform, improving patient care and revenue opportunities. IHC's flexible model improves access, coordination, and continuity of care for managing chronic conditions effectively.

    http://www.integrativehealthcenterstennessee.com
    Sitio web
    2019
    Año de fundación
    31
    # de empleados
    $0-$1M
    Ingresos estimados
    Sede principal

    Recibe Salarios Verificados en tu Bandeja de Entrada

    Suscríbete a ofertas verificadas.Recibirás el desglose de los detalles de compensación por correo electrónico. Saber Más

    Este sitio está protegido por reCAPTCHA y se aplican la Política de Privacidad y los Términos de Servicio de Google.

    Empleos destacados

      No se encontraron empleos destacados para Integrative Health Centers

    Empresas relacionadas

    • Netflix
    • Square
    • Facebook
    • Coinbase
    • Flipkart
    • Ver todas las empresas ➜

    Otros recursos