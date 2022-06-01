Directorio de Empresas
Integrate Salarios

El rango salarial de Integrate oscila entre $3,906 en compensación total anual para un Gerente de Producto en el extremo inferior y $80,400 para un Gerente de Proyecto en el extremo superior. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de Integrate. Última actualización: 8/10/2025

$160K

Ingeniero de Software
Median $13.9K
Gerente de Producto
$3.9K
Gerente de Proyecto
$80.4K

¿Falta tu puesto?

Busca todos los salarios en nuestra página de compensación o agrega tu salario para ayudar a desbloquear la página.


Preguntas Frecuentes

El rol con mayor salario reportado en Integrate es Gerente de Proyecto at the Common Range Average level con una compensación total anual de $80,400. Esto incluye el salario base, así como cualquier compensación de acciones potencial y bonificaciones.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en Integrate es $13,900.

