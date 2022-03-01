Insulet Salarios

Directorio de Empresas
El rango salarial de Insulet oscila entre $37,192 en compensación total anual para un Servicio al Cliente en el extremo inferior y $201,000 para un Gerente de Ingeniería de Software en el extremo superior. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de Insulet. Última actualización: 8/10/2025

$160K

Ingeniero de Software
Median $143K
Ingeniero Mecánico
Median $81K
Ingeniero Biomédico
$101K

Servicio al Cliente
$37.2K
Marketing
$185K
Gerente de Producto
$158K
Gerente de Proyecto
$60.2K
Gerente de Ingeniería de Software
$201K
Investigador de Experiencia de Usuario
$110K
Preguntas Frecuentes

El rol con mayor salario reportado en Insulet es Gerente de Ingeniería de Software at the Common Range Average level con una compensación total anual de $201,000. Esto incluye el salario base, así como cualquier compensación de acciones potencial y bonificaciones.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en Insulet es $110,445.

