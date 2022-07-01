Infront X Salarios

Directorio de Empresas
Infront X
El rango salarial de Infront X oscila entre $43,512 en compensación total anual para un Gerente de Proyecto en el extremo inferior y $181,090 para un Gerente de Producto en el extremo superior. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de Infront X. Última actualización: 8/12/2025

$160K

Gerente de Producto
$181K
Gerente de Proyecto
$43.5K
Ingeniero de Software
$92.8K

Gerente de Programa Técnico
$161K
Preguntas Frecuentes

El rol con mayor salario reportado en Infront X es Gerente de Producto at the Common Range Average level con una compensación total anual de $181,090. Esto incluye el salario base, así como cualquier compensación de acciones potencial y bonificaciones.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en Infront X es $126,793.

