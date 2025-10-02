La compensación de Ingeniero de Software in Greater Hyderabad Area en Infor varía desde ₹667K por year para Associate Software Engineer hasta ₹1.69M por year para Senior Software Engineer. El paquete de compensación year mediano in Greater Hyderabad Area totaliza ₹1.21M. Ver el desglose de salario base, acciones y bonos para los paquetes de compensación total de Infor. Última actualización: 10/2/2025
Nombre del Nivel
Total
Base
Acciones
Bono
Associate Software Engineer
₹667K
₹667K
₹0
₹0
Software Engineer
₹1.94M
₹1.91M
₹0
₹25.4K
Senior Software Engineer
₹1.69M
₹1.69M
₹0
₹0
Team Lead Software Engineer
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Empresa
Nombre del Nivel
Años de Experiencia
Compensación Total
