La compensación de Ingeniero de Software in Greater Delhi Area en Info Edge varía desde ₹1.8M por year para Senior Software Engineer hasta ₹4.88M por year para Tech Lead/Team Lead. El paquete de compensación year mediano in Greater Delhi Area totaliza ₹2.01M. Ver el desglose de salario base, acciones y bonos para los paquetes de compensación total de Info Edge. Última actualización: 10/2/2025

Promedio Compensación Por Nivel
Nombre del Nivel
Total
Base
Acciones
Bono
Software Engineer
(Nivel Inicial)
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Senior Software Engineer
₹1.8M
₹1.69M
₹0
₹116K
Lead Engineer
₹2.06M
₹1.97M
₹0
₹89.8K
Tech Lead/Team Lead
₹4.88M
₹4.09M
₹509K
₹281K
Últimas Contribuciones de Salarios
Empresa

Ubicación | Fecha

Nombre del Nivel

Etiqueta

Años de Experiencia

Total / En la Empresa

Compensación Total

Base | Acciones (año) | Bono
No se encontraron salarios
Salarios de Pasantías

¿Cuáles son los niveles de carrera en Info Edge?

Títulos Incluidos

Ingeniero de Software Backend

Ingeniero de Software Full-Stack

Ingeniero de Software Quality Assurance (QA)

Preguntas Frecuentes

El paquete salarial más alto reportado para un Ingeniero de Software en Info Edge in Greater Delhi Area tiene una compensación total anual de ₹4,877,530. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier compensación potencial en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual promedio reportada en Info Edge para el puesto de Ingeniero de Software in Greater Delhi Area es ₹2,065,751.

