Directorio de empresas
ImmoScout24
¿Trabajas aquí? Reclama tu empresa
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salarios
  • Gerente de Producto

  • Todos los Salarios de Gerente de Producto

ImmoScout24 Gerente de Producto Salarios

El paquete de compensación mediano de Gerente de Producto in Germany en ImmoScout24 totaliza €72.7K por year. Ver el desglose de salario base, acciones y bonos para los paquetes de compensación total de ImmoScout24. Última actualización: 12/6/2025

Paquete Mediano
company icon
ImmoScout24
Product Manager
Berlin, BE, Germany
Total por año
$83.8K
Nivel
L2
Salario base
$83.8K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bono
$0
Años en la empresa
4 Años
Años de exp.
7 Años
¿Cuáles son los niveles de carrera en ImmoScout24?
Últimas Contribuciones de Salarios
AgregarAgregar CompAgregar Compensación

Empresa

Ubicación | Fecha

Nombre del Nivel

Etiqueta

Años de Experiencia

Total / En la Empresa

Compensación Total

Base | Acciones (año) | Bono
No se encontraron salarios
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Exportar DatosVer Empleos Disponibles
Salarios de Pasantías

Contribuir

Recibe Salarios Verificados en tu Bandeja de Entrada

Suscríbete a Gerente de Producto ofertas verificadas.Recibirás el desglose de los detalles de compensación por correo electrónico. Saber Más

Este sitio está protegido por reCAPTCHA y se aplican la Política de Privacidad y los Términos de Servicio de Google.

Preguntas Frecuentes

El paquete salarial más alto reportado para un Gerente de Producto en ImmoScout24 in Germany tiene una compensación total anual de €181,437. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier compensación potencial en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual promedio reportada en ImmoScout24 para el puesto de Gerente de Producto in Germany es €75,327.

Empleos destacados

    No se encontraron empleos destacados para ImmoScout24

Empresas relacionadas

  • Airbnb
  • Square
  • Flipkart
  • Snap
  • Apple
  • Ver todas las empresas ➜

Otros recursos

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/immoscout24/salaries/product-manager.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.