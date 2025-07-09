Directorio de Empresas
Idp Education
¿Trabajas aquí? Reclamar tu Empresa

Idp Education Salarios

El rango salarial de Idp Education oscila entre $5,016 en compensación total anual para un Ventas en el extremo inferior y $160,464 para un Gerente de Producto en el extremo superior. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de Idp Education. Última actualización: 7/30/2025

$160K

Sé Pagado, No Manipulado

Hemos negociado miles de ofertas y regularmente logramos aumentos de más de $30K (a veces más de $300K).Haz que tu salario sea negociado o tu currículum sea revisado por los verdaderos expertos: reclutadores que lo hacen a diario.

Asistente Administrativo
$38.1K
Científico de Datos
$98.7K
Marketing
$62.2K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

53 9
53 9
Diseñador de Productos
$66.1K
Gerente de Producto
$160K
Ventas
$5K
Ingeniero de Software
$9.6K
¿Falta tu puesto?

Busca todos los salarios en nuestra página de compensación o agrega tu salario para ayudar a desbloquear la página.


Preguntas Frecuentes

El rol con mayor salario reportado en Idp Education es Gerente de Producto at the Common Range Average level con una compensación total anual de $160,464. Esto incluye el salario base, así como cualquier compensación de acciones potencial y bonificaciones.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en Idp Education es $62,239.

Empleos Destacados

    No se encontraron empleos destacados para Idp Education

Empresas Relacionadas

  • Intuit
  • LinkedIn
  • DoorDash
  • Netflix
  • Airbnb
  • Ver todas las empresas ➜

Otros Recursos