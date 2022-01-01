Directorio de Empresas
Hiretual
Hiretual Salarios

El rango salarial de Hiretual oscila entre $111,304 en compensación total anual para un Gerente de Producto en el extremo inferior y $170,850 para un Ingeniero de Software en el extremo superior. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de Hiretual. Última actualización: 7/27/2025

$160K

Desarrollo de Negocios
$114K
Diseñador de Productos
$129K
Gerente de Producto
$111K

Ingeniero de Software
$171K
Preguntas Frecuentes

El rol con mayor salario reportado en Hiretual es Ingeniero de Software at the Common Range Average level con una compensación total anual de $170,850. Esto incluye el salario base, así como cualquier compensación de acciones potencial y bonificaciones.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en Hiretual es $121,458.

