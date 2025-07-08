Directorio de Empresas
Hinduja Group
¿Trabajas aquí? Reclamar tu Empresa

Hinduja Group Salarios

El rango salarial de Hinduja Group oscila entre $2,025 en compensación total anual para un Gerente de Producto en el extremo inferior y $31,537 para un Consultor de Gestión en el extremo superior. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de Hinduja Group. Última actualización: 7/27/2025

$160K

Sé Pagado, No Manipulado

Hemos negociado miles de ofertas y regularmente logramos aumentos de más de $30K (a veces más de $300K).Haz que tu salario sea negociado o tu currículum sea revisado por los verdaderos expertos: reclutadores que lo hacen a diario.

Consultor de Gestión
$31.5K
Ingeniero Mecánico
$12.4K
Gerente de Producto
$2K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

47 21
47 21
Ventas
$11.3K
¿Falta tu puesto?

Busca todos los salarios en nuestra página de compensación o agrega tu salario para ayudar a desbloquear la página.


Preguntas Frecuentes

El rol con mayor salario reportado en Hinduja Group es Consultor de Gestión at the Common Range Average level con una compensación total anual de $31,537. Esto incluye el salario base, así como cualquier compensación de acciones potencial y bonificaciones.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en Hinduja Group es $11,826.

Empleos Destacados

    No se encontraron empleos destacados para Hinduja Group

Empresas Relacionadas

  • PayPal
  • Dropbox
  • Square
  • Microsoft
  • Lyft
  • Ver todas las empresas ➜

Otros Recursos