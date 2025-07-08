Directorio de Empresas
Hikvision
Hikvision Salarios

El rango salarial de Hikvision oscila entre $5,518 en compensación total anual para un Ingeniero de Hardware en el extremo inferior y $56,119 para un Ingeniero de Software en el extremo superior. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de Hikvision. Última actualización: 7/27/2025

$160K

Analista de Negocios
$18.5K
Analista de Datos
$37.8K
Ingeniero de Hardware
$5.5K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

47 21
47 21
Ingeniero de Software
$56.1K
Preguntas Frecuentes

El rol con mayor salario reportado en Hikvision es Ingeniero de Software at the Common Range Average level con una compensación total anual de $56,119. Esto incluye el salario base, así como cualquier compensación de acciones potencial y bonificaciones.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en Hikvision es $28,160.

