Directorio de empresas
HHA eXchange
¿Trabajas aquí? Reclama tu empresa
Principales Insights
  • Comparte algo único sobre HHA eXchange que pueda ser útil para otros (ej. consejos de entrevistas, cómo elegir equipos, cultura única, etc).
    • Acerca de

    HHAeXchange provides homecare management software for Medicaid LTSS population. They help payers and providers achieve operational efficiency, increase compliance, and improve patient outcomes. Their acquisition of Annkissam allows them to deliver the most complete, end-to-end homecare management solution in the market. They act as the single source of truth in connecting providers, payers, and members through their intuitive web-based platform, enabling unparalleled communication, transparency, and visibility.

    https://hhaexchange.com
    Sitio web
    2008
    Año de fundación
    751
    # de empleados
    $100M-$250M
    Ingresos estimados
    Sede principal

    Recibe Salarios Verificados en tu Bandeja de Entrada

    Suscríbete a ofertas verificadas.Recibirás el desglose de los detalles de compensación por correo electrónico. Saber Más

    Este sitio está protegido por reCAPTCHA y se aplican la Política de Privacidad y los Términos de Servicio de Google.

    Empleos destacados

      No se encontraron empleos destacados para HHA eXchange

    Empresas relacionadas

    • Snap
    • Spotify
    • Facebook
    • Stripe
    • Databricks
    • Ver todas las empresas ➜

    Otros recursos