HeyJobs Salarios

El rango salarial de HeyJobs oscila entre $60,504 en compensación total anual para un Gerente de Producto en el extremo inferior y $92,188 para un Gerente de Ingeniería de Software en el extremo superior. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de HeyJobs. Última actualización: 8/19/2025

$160K

Ingeniero de Software
Median $81.3K

Ingeniero de Software Full-Stack

Gerente de Producto
Median $60.5K
Marketing
$70.2K

Gerente de Ingeniería de Software
$92.2K
Preguntas Frecuentes

The highest paying role reported at HeyJobs is Gerente de Ingeniería de Software at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $92,188. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at HeyJobs is $75,723.

