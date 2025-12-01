Directorio de empresas
Hagerty
Hagerty Gerente de Producto Salarios

El paquete de compensación mediano de Gerente de Producto in United States en Hagerty totaliza $172K por year. Ver el desglose de salario base, acciones y bonos para los paquetes de compensación total de Hagerty. Última actualización: 12/1/2025

Paquete Mediano
company icon
Hagerty
Senior Product Manager
hidden
Total por año
$172K
Nivel
hidden
Salario base
$158K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bono
$14K
Años en la empresa
0-1 Años
Años de exp.
5-10 Años
¿Cuáles son los niveles de carrera en Hagerty?
Últimas Contribuciones de Salarios
Empresa

Ubicación | Fecha

Nombre del Nivel

Etiqueta

Años de Experiencia

Total / En la Empresa

Compensación Total

Base | Acciones (año) | Bono
Salarios de Pasantías

Preguntas Frecuentes

El paquete salarial más alto reportado para un Gerente de Producto en Hagerty in United States tiene una compensación total anual de $281,000. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier compensación potencial en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual promedio reportada en Hagerty para el puesto de Gerente de Producto in United States es $166,000.

Otros recursos

