Gorgias
Gorgias Salarios

El salario de Gorgias varía desde $92,063 en compensación total por año para un Éxito del Cliente in France en el nivel más bajo hasta $199,000 para un Marketing in United States en el nivel más alto. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de Gorgias. Última actualización: 11/23/2025

Ingeniero de Software
Median $115K
Jefe de Gabinete
$197K
Éxito del Cliente
$92.1K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

66 29
Marketing
$199K
Gerente de Socios
$132K
Diseñador de Producto
$135K
Gerente de Producto
$113K
Gerente de Ingeniería de Software
$128K
Preguntas Frecuentes

El puesto con mayor remuneración reportado en Gorgias es Marketing at the Common Range Average level con una compensación total anual de $199,000. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier compensación potencial en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual promedio reportada en Gorgias es $130,072.

Otros recursos

