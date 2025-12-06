Directorio de empresas
El paquete de compensación mediano de Ingeniero de Software in Germany en Getsafe totaliza €89.2K por year. Ver el desglose de salario base, acciones y bonos para los paquetes de compensación total de Getsafe. Última actualización: 12/6/2025

Paquete Mediano
company icon
Getsafe
Software Engineer
Berlin, BE, Germany
Total por año
$103K
Nivel
hidden
Salario base
$103K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bono
$0
Años en la empresa
0-1 Años
Años de exp.
11+ Años
Preguntas Frecuentes

El paquete salarial más alto reportado para un Ingeniero de Software en Getsafe in Germany tiene una compensación total anual de €122,396. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier compensación potencial en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual promedio reportada en Getsafe para el puesto de Ingeniero de Software in Germany es €83,765.

Otros recursos

