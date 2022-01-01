Directorio de Empresas
Garmin
¿Trabajas aquí? Reclamar tu Empresa

Garmin Beneficios

Comparar

Valor Total Estimado: $18,960

Seguros, Salud y Bienestar
  • Dental Insurance

  • Health Insurance

    HDHP at no extra cost, low deductible plan premiums are reasonable.

  • Life Insurance

    1X Salary

  • On-Site Mother's Room

  • Gym On-Site $300

  • PTO (Vacation / Personal Days)

    17 days

  • Health Savings Account (HSA) $500

    $500 per year contributed by employer. $1,000 for married employees, $1,200 for a family, given at the end of the year.

  • Disability Insurance

  • Sick Time

    • Hogar
  • Adoption Assistance

  • Relocation Bonus

    $2,000. Could be variable

  • Remote Work

    60% of time required to be in office

    • Financiero y Jubilación
  • Roth 401k

  • Employee Stock Purchase Program (ESPP)

    Allows contributions up to 10% of base salary. 15% discount on purchase price of stock

  • 401k $15,000

    125% match on the first 10% of base salary 5% free base contribution + 75% match results in a 125% overall match if you contribute 10%. Provider is TRowe Price.

    • Ventajas y Descuentos
  • Employee Discount

    45% off

  • Tuition Reimbursement

    • Empleos Destacados

      No se encontraron empleos destacados para Garmin

    Empresas Relacionadas

    • Best Buy
    • Rakuten
    • The Home Depot
    • Kohl's
    • BJ's Wholesale Club
    • Ver todas las empresas ➜

    Otros Recursos