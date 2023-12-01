FPT Salarios

Directorio de Empresas
FPT
El rango salarial de FPT oscila entre $7,761 en compensación total anual para un Consultor de Gestión en el extremo inferior y $199,995 para un Gerente de Ingeniería de Software en el extremo superior. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de FPT. Última actualización: 8/1/2025

$160K

Sé Pagado, No Manipulado

Hemos negociado miles de ofertas y regularmente logramos aumentos de más de $30K (a veces más de $300K).Haz que tu salario sea negociado o tu currículum sea revisado por los verdaderos expertos: reclutadores que lo hacen a diario.

Científico de Datos
$14.7K
Consultor de Gestión
$7.8K
Gerente de Producto
$47.9K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

Gerente de Ingeniería de Software
$200K
Arquitecto de Soluciones
$170K
The highest paying role reported at FPT is Gerente de Ingeniería de Software at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $199,995. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at FPT is $47,860.

