Found Salarios

El rango salarial de Found oscila entre $169,150 en compensación total anual para un Gerente de Operaciones de Negocios en el extremo inferior y $358,241 para un Ingeniero de Software en el extremo superior. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de Found. Última actualización: 7/26/2025

$160K

Gerente de Operaciones de Negocios
$169K
Marketing
$181K
Reclutador
$188K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

47 21
Ingeniero de Software
$358K
Investigador de Experiencia de Usuario
$172K
Preguntas Frecuentes

Den högst betalande rollen som rapporterats på Found är Ingeniero de Software at the Common Range Average level med en årlig total kompensation på $358,241. Detta inkluderar baslön samt eventuell aktiekompensation och bonusar.
Den medianårliga totala kompensationen som rapporterats på Found är $180,900.

