Fortna
Fortna Salarios

El rango salarial de Fortna oscila entre $93,465 en compensación total anual para un Gerente de Proyecto en el extremo inferior y $306,525 para un Gerente de Producto en el extremo superior. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de Fortna. Última actualización: 7/26/2025

$160K

Ingeniero Mecánico
Median $115K
Gerente de Producto
$307K
Gerente de Proyecto
$93.5K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Ventas
$118K
Ingeniero de Software
$123K
Gerente de Ingeniería de Software
$179K
Preguntas Frecuentes

El rol con mayor salario reportado en Fortna es Gerente de Producto at the Common Range Average level con una compensación total anual de $306,525. Esto incluye el salario base, así como cualquier compensación de acciones potencial y bonificaciones.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en Fortna es $120,490.

