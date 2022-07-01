Directorio de empresas
FAT Brands
¿Trabajas aquí? Reclama tu empresa
Principales Insights
  • Comparte algo único sobre FAT Brands que pueda ser útil para otros (ej. consejos de entrevistas, cómo elegir equipos, cultura única, etc).
    • Acerca de

    FAT Brands is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets, and develops fast casual, quick-service, casual dining, and polished casual dining concepts around the world. The Company currently owns 17 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli’s, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises over 2,300 units worldwide.

    fatbrands.com
    Sitio web
    2017
    Año de fundación
    150
    # de empleados
    Sede principal

    Recibe Salarios Verificados en tu Bandeja de Entrada

    Suscríbete a ofertas verificadas.Recibirás el desglose de los detalles de compensación por correo electrónico. Saber Más

    Este sitio está protegido por reCAPTCHA y se aplican la Política de Privacidad y los Términos de Servicio de Google.

    Empleos destacados

      No se encontraron empleos destacados para FAT Brands

    Empresas relacionadas

    • Netflix
    • Pinterest
    • Apple
    • Uber
    • Intuit
    • Ver todas las empresas ➜

    Otros recursos