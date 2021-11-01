Directorio de Empresas
FareHarbor
FareHarbor Salarios

El rango salarial de FareHarbor oscila entre $56,280 en compensación total anual para un Recursos Humanos en el extremo inferior y $223,236 para un Ingeniero de Software en el extremo superior. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de FareHarbor. Última actualización: 7/28/2025

$160K

Recursos Humanos
$56.3K
Gerente de Producto
$128K
Ventas
$66.6K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

47
Ingeniero de Software
$223K

Ingeniero de Software Backend

Ingeniero de Software Full-Stack

Gerente de Ingeniería de Software
$197K
Preguntas Frecuentes

El rol con mayor salario reportado en FareHarbor es Ingeniero de Software at the Common Range Average level con una compensación total anual de $223,236. Esto incluye el salario base, así como cualquier compensación de acciones potencial y bonificaciones.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en FareHarbor es $128,092.

