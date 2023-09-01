Directorio de Empresas
FANUC
¿Trabajas aquí? Reclamar tu Empresa

FANUC Salarios

El rango salarial de FANUC oscila entre $66,330 en compensación total anual para un Ingeniero Mecánico en el extremo inferior y $146,265 para un Gerente de Programa en el extremo superior. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de FANUC. Última actualización: 7/28/2025

$160K

Sé Pagado, No Manipulado

Hemos negociado miles de ofertas y regularmente logramos aumentos de más de $30K (a veces más de $300K).Haz que tu salario sea negociado o tu currículum sea revisado por los verdaderos expertos: reclutadores que lo hacen a diario.

Ingeniero Mecánico
$66.3K
Gerente de Programa
$146K
Ingeniero de Software
$114K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

47 22
47 22
¿Falta tu puesto?

Busca todos los salarios en nuestra página de compensación o agrega tu salario para ayudar a desbloquear la página.


Preguntas Frecuentes

El rol con mayor salario reportado en FANUC es Gerente de Programa at the Common Range Average level con una compensación total anual de $146,265. Esto incluye el salario base, así como cualquier compensación de acciones potencial y bonificaciones.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en FANUC es $114,425.

Empleos Destacados

    No se encontraron empleos destacados para FANUC

Empresas Relacionadas

  • Microsoft
  • Google
  • Flipkart
  • Facebook
  • Pinterest
  • Ver todas las empresas ➜

Otros Recursos