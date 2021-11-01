Directorio de Empresas
Dremio
Dremio Salarios

El rango salarial de Dremio oscila entre $42,746 en compensación total anual para un Servicio al Cliente en el extremo inferior y $301,500 para un Gerente de Producto en el extremo superior. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de Dremio. Última actualización: 8/18/2025

$160K

Ingeniero de Software
Median $212K
Servicio al Cliente
$42.7K
Gerente de Producto
$302K

Ventas
$241K
Arquitecto de Soluciones
$177K
Preguntas Frecuentes

El rol con mayor salario reportado en Dremio es Gerente de Producto at the Common Range Average level con una compensación total anual de $301,500. Esto incluye el salario base, así como cualquier compensación de acciones potencial y bonificaciones.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en Dremio es $211,500.

