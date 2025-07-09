Directorio de Empresas
Drager
¿Trabajas aquí? Reclamar tu Empresa

Drager Salarios

El rango salarial de Drager oscila entre $51,270 en compensación total anual para un Gerente de Proyecto en el extremo inferior y $168,840 para un Gerente de Producto en el extremo superior. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de Drager. Última actualización: 8/18/2025

$160K

Sé Pagado, No Manipulado

Hemos negociado miles de ofertas y regularmente logramos aumentos de más de $30K (a veces más de $300K).Haz que tu salario sea negociado o tu currículum sea revisado por los verdaderos expertos: reclutadores que lo hacen a diario.

Ingeniero Mecánico
$123K
Gerente de Producto
$169K
Gerente de Proyecto
$51.3K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

60 9
60 9
Ventas
$88.6K
Ingeniero de Software
$86.4K

Ingeniero de Software Full-Stack

Gerente de Ingeniería de Software
$90.8K
Arquitecto de Soluciones
$106K
¿Falta tu puesto?

Busca todos los salarios en nuestra página de compensación o agrega tu salario para ayudar a desbloquear la página.


Preguntas Frecuentes

El rol con mayor salario reportado en Drager es Gerente de Producto at the Common Range Average level con una compensación total anual de $168,840. Esto incluye el salario base, así como cualquier compensación de acciones potencial y bonificaciones.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en Drager es $90,847.

Empleos Destacados

    No se encontraron empleos destacados para Drager

Empresas Relacionadas

  • Pinterest
  • Stripe
  • Square
  • Snap
  • Lyft
  • Ver todas las empresas ➜

Otros Recursos