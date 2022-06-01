Directorio de Empresas
Dollar Tree
Dollar Tree Salarios

El rango salarial de Dollar Tree oscila entre $59,700 en compensación total anual para un Contador en el extremo inferior y $211,050 para un Gerente de Producto en el extremo superior. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de Dollar Tree. Última actualización: 8/17/2025

$160K

Contador
$59.7K
Servicio al Cliente
$66.1K
Gerente de Producto
$211K

Reclutador
$122K
Arquitecto de Soluciones
$204K
Capitalista de Riesgo
$71K
Preguntas Frecuentes

El rol con mayor salario reportado en Dollar Tree es Gerente de Producto at the Common Range Average level con una compensación total anual de $211,050. Esto incluye el salario base, así como cualquier compensación de acciones potencial y bonificaciones.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en Dollar Tree es $96,324.

