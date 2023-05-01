Directorio de Empresas
DIRTT Environmental Solutions
¿Trabajas aquí? Reclamar tu Empresa
Mejores Perspectivas
  • Contribuye algo único sobre DIRTT Environmental Solutions que pueda ser útil para otros (ej. consejos de entrevista, elegir equipos, cultura única, etc.).
    • Acerca de

    DIRTT Environmental Solutions designs, manufactures, and installs prefabricated interior solutions for commercial spaces worldwide. Its ICE software provides end-to-end integration, design, order engineering, manufacturing, and installation services. The company's solutions include modular walls, ceilings, and floors, millwork, power and network infrastructure, and medical gas piping systems. It serves various industries through independent distribution partners. DIRTT was founded in 2003 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

    http://www.dirtt.net
    Sitio Web
    2004
    Año de Fundación
    989
    # de Empleados
    $100M-$250M
    Ingresos Estimados
    Sede

    Recibe Salarios Verificados en tu Bandeja de Entrada

    Suscríbete a ofertas verificadas.Recibirás el desglose de los detalles de compensación por correo electrónico. Aprende Más

    Este sitio está protegido por reCAPTCHA y se aplican la Política de Privacidad y los Términos de Servicio apply.

    Empleos Destacados

      No se encontraron empleos destacados para DIRTT Environmental Solutions

    Empresas Relacionadas

    • DoorDash
    • PayPal
    • Airbnb
    • Netflix
    • Google
    • Ver todas las empresas ➜

    Otros Recursos