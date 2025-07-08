Digiteq Automotive Salarios

Directorio de empresas
El salario de Digiteq Automotive varía desde $37,539 en compensación total por año para un Ingeniero de Software en el nivel más bajo hasta $78,979 para un Gerente de Programa en el nivel más alto. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de Digiteq Automotive. Última actualización: 11/23/2025

Ingeniero Eléctrico
$45K
Gerente de Programa
$79K
Gerente de Proyecto
$45.6K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Ingeniero de Software
$37.5K
Preguntas Frecuentes

El puesto con mayor remuneración reportado en Digiteq Automotive es Gerente de Programa at the Common Range Average level con una compensación total anual de $78,979. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier compensación potencial en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual promedio reportada en Digiteq Automotive es $45,312.

