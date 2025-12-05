Directorio de empresas
Dentsu
Dentsu Marketing Salarios

La compensación de Marketing in United States en Dentsu varía desde ARS 98.62M por year para L2 hasta ARS 169.7M por year para L5. El paquete de compensación year mediano in United States totaliza ARS 118.35M. Ver el desglose de salario base, acciones y bonos para los paquetes de compensación total de Dentsu. Última actualización: 12/5/2025

Promedio Compensación Por Nivel
Nombre del Nivel
Total
Base
Acciones
Bono
L1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L2
$75K
$75K
$0
$0
L3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Últimas Contribuciones de Salarios
Empresa

Ubicación | Fecha

Nombre del Nivel

Etiqueta

Años de Experiencia

Total / En la Empresa

Compensación Total

Base | Acciones (año) | Bono
No se encontraron salarios
¿Cuáles son los niveles de carrera en Dentsu?

Preguntas Frecuentes

El paquete salarial más alto reportado para un Marketing en Dentsu in United States tiene una compensación total anual de ARS 210,393,600. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier compensación potencial en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual promedio reportada en Dentsu para el puesto de Marketing in United States es ARS 118,346,400.

Otros recursos

